For the past few years, I’ve been taking the temperature of the online streaming world by looking at how many of the previous year’s box office winners were legally available for online streaming (see 2013, 2012, 2011). This year we seem to see some major progress in how Hollywood is treating the internet, finally offering large swath of content to people who are willing to watch it legally. Let’s take a look…

All you can eat

Netflix and Amazon Prime have established themselves on an all-you-can-eat model around movies and, to date, have not fared that well with recent content. So let’s take a look at this year’s movies:

With 11 titles available this year, Netflix seems to have made a tremendous jump compared to other years (last year, it had only 5 of the top 100 movies from the previous year). So while Netflix’s 2013 story has been about its original content (House of Cards, Orange is the New Black), it seems the company is also quietly working on improving its position in delivering studio content. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime comes in with only 1 title (Texas Chainsaw 3D) in its offering, even less than it did in the previous year. This, of course, is compared to a total of 96 titles being available on DVD today so if you’re looking at the all you can eat model to feed your recent movie habit, you’re out of luck.

But let’s now take a look at whether you can rent those movies in an on-demand fashion over the internet.

VOD

To do so, I pulled data on the most popular rental services online: iTunes, Amazon on-demand, Vudu, and the emerging YouTube service.

Here, we see substantial improvements compared to last year. iTunes has 55 of the top 100 available for rent, closely followed by YouTube (52) and Vudu (49) but Amazon is trailing with only 35 titles. If you throw in titles one can purchase (generally purchases are in the $15-20 range as opposed to rentals which average around $5), iTunes has 78 titles, Vudu 72, YouTube 53, and Amazon 46. The puzzling thing her is around Amazon’s video on demand service: on the one hand, they’ve been aggressively promoting Amazon Prime and building out new original content and on the other, they appear to be trailing the competition in terms of VOD.

You may wonder what it looks like compared to previous years so I’ll delve into my historical data for rentals:

Amazon iTunes Vudu YouTube DVD/Blue Ray 2010 48 46 46 No data 74 2011 45 44 44 No data 74 2012 44 44 46 38 77 2013 35 55 49 52 96

The first thing that jumped at me was how many of the titles were actually available on BlueRay/DVD this year. I actually went back to look at the sources as it seemed incongruous but the data appeared valid. Secondly, we seem to be witnessing the quiet rise of YouTube as a rental service and the floundering of Amazon VOD.

If you factor in sales, the data looks as follows:

Amazon iTunes Vudu YouTube DVD/Blue Ray 2010 56 60 57 No data 74 2011 61 62 61 No data 74 2012 57 59 59 38 77 2013 46 78 72 53 96

Here, we’re still seeing an Amazon service that appears to be struggling compared to the competition. iTunes and Vudu are strong players in the sales space while YouTube seems to have little interest in in.

Conclusion

2013 and 2014 are boom years for media streaming. While a lot has been written about the emergency of Netflix, Amazon and others as sponsors of new filmed content, another interesting story the data gives us is that 2013 seemed to have been the turning point in terms of Hollywood’s acceptance of streaming as a legitimate form of media consumption.

However, we are also seeing an industry that is clinging to the old release window model, distributing movies on plastic before they do so online (in fairness, the time lag between the two has been growing increasingly small so one can hope they will eventually do away with that approach).

With the Oscars broadcasting tonight, one could wonder whether the next step for the movie industry is not same time release. For example, many of the movies in the running are still not available online, even though they have been in movie theaters for a couple of months already. One could hope that the movie industry will look into this practice and decide that they want to release movies in a legal fashion earlier so that interested fans could catch them online. That said, there are still more movies available on plastic disks than there are online, which brings up the question as to why aren’t we seeing more simultaneous releases on DVD/BlueRay and online.

So kudos to Hollywood for embracing digital and now on to the next challenge of making content available in everyone’s home (for a fee, of course) at the same time it is in theaters.

Methodology

To capture the data set, we went to canistream.it and plugged in the titles of the top 100 winners at the box office in 2013. The research was performed during the first week of February 2014. I would like to thank Mary LoPorto for her help in gathering this data set.