Smart, determined, focused on adding value, a good listener not afraid to challenge the status quo.
Dan Margetts
Partner, Ernst & Young
Smart, determined, focused on adding value, a good listener not afraid to challenge the status quo.
Dan Margetts
Partner, Ernst & Young
A unique ability to ask the right questions of industries to foster thoughtful progress
Mike Ventimiglia
CEO, Thinaire
Tristan has the rare ability to articulate the future as though he is describing something in the here and now.
Larry Campbell
Partner, KPMG China
An entrepreneur to his core as well as a business and team builder.
Dirk Schwarz
COO, World Clinic
A leader of unequaled power in the digital media landscape.
Victoria Crawford
Business Partner, Digital Health, Sanofi
Tristan is one of the clearest thinkers of our time.
David Strom
President, David Strom Inc.